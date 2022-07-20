Letter: Dame Paula Rego obituary

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.

