Superflex Mock Draft: Lamar Jackson One of Six First-Round Quarterbacks

We are in full mock draft season in the world of fantasy football! Last week, I wrote up a one-man, 10-round mock for traditional PPR fantasy formats to help create your favorite strategy for the upcoming season. This week, I brought in some of my friends from the Sports Illustrated NFL and fantasy teams for a 12-team, 13-round superflex draft.

What is a superflex league, you might ask?

Well, it’s a league where you can flex a quarterback instead of being limited to flexing a running back, wide receiver or tight end. It’s a format that’s gaining popularity among those in the fantasy community, and it obviously increases the stock of field generals (as you’ll see in the draft). The scoring system rewards a full point per reception, so versatile running backs and high-volume wideouts and tight ends did remain valuable.

However, quarterback went from being a virtual afterthought in the first 50 overall picks in a traditional format to being the position you want to fill early, oftentimes before your first runner or wideout. We’ve also included the draft strategies of each of our 12 team managers, so you can examine the results and possibly build a strategy of your own.

1. Kyle Wood, SI Fantasy

1.1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

2.12. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

3.1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

4.12. James Conner, RB, Cardinals

5.1. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

6.12. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

7.1. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

8.12. Drake London, WR, Falcons

9.1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

10.12. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

11.1. Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

12.12. Marcus Mariota, QB, Falcons

13.1 Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

Wood: Being that this is a superflex league, Allen as the No. 1 overall choice was a no-brainer for me. Having a player with that level of rushing upside and overall talent is huge, especially since I had to wait 22 picks before my next selection. I was happy to land Mixon in the second round before there was a tier drop-off, but I regret grabbing Cousins where I did. Seeing a few teams double up at the quarterback position in the first two rounds pushed me to grab him too high. Instead, I should have drafted Stefon Diggs to create a solid stack. I was pleased with my receivers, especially since I didn't select one until the fifth round, but I'm not particularly high on Goedert at tight end. I thought Frankie and De Lima had really good drafts, and not just because they sniped players I was targeting. They employed very different strategies, but both did quite well.

2. Matt De Lima, SI Fantasy

1.2. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

2.11. Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

3.2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

4.11. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

5.2. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

6.11. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

7.2. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

8.11. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

9.2. James Cook, RB, Bills

10.11. Robert Woods, WR, Ram

11.2. Ronald Jones, RB, Chiefs

12.11. Michael Carter, RB, Jets

13.2. Ronalde Moore, WR, Cardinals

De Lima: I went with two quarterbacks in the first two selections, securing the position. I was still able to land a top-notch running back in Cook and one of the five best tight ends in fantasy football in Pitts, too. My favorite selection was Sutton, who should thrive with the arrival of Russell Wilson in Denver. I suspect Cooper will have a solid season, but even as a late eighth-round pick, I don't believe there's any value for him at that spot.

3. Frankie Taddeo, SI Betting & Fantasy

1.3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2.10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

4.10. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

5.3. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

6.10. Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

7.3. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

8.10. Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

9.3. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

10.10. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

11.3. David Mills, QB, Texans

12.10. Hayden Hurst, TE, Bengals

13.3. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

Taddeo: In a superflex league, I was happy to land the No. 3 overall pick to secure one of the top quarterbacks. The board went as I expected with Allen and Herbert being picked ahead of me, so it came down to Mahomes or Joe Burrow. I went with the former, who will continue to put up great numbers despite losing Tyreek Hill. Really, you can’t go wrong with either quarterback. My favorite part of this roster was landing both Lamb and Diggs, who I was shocked to see last until 2.10 and 3.3 in the draft. My colleague Michael Fabiano easily secured the best quarterback tandem from the No. 10 hole, grabbing Kyler Murray and Tom Brady. Meanwhile, the best cast of running backs belongs to Shawn Childs if Christian McCaffrey can avoid injuries. After tabbing the elite PPR talent, Shawn then scooped up D”Andre Swift at 3.7, which was tremendous value. Outside of my tandem of Lamb and Diggs, Jennifer Piacenti could be sitting on the best trio of wide receivers if Chris Godwin can avoid the PUP list to start the season.

4. John Pluym, SI NFL

1.4. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

2.9. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

3.4. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

4.9. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

5.4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

6.9. Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

7.4. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

8.9. Jared Goff, QB, Lions

9.4. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

10.9. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

11.4. Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

12.9. Christian Watson, WR, Packers

13.4. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

Pluym: Getting Burrow, Chubb, Samuel and Kittle with my first four picks was solid. I also like the value with the selections of Renfrow and Watson late in the draft. We'll see what happens with Goff, who had 11 touchdowns and only two picks in his final five games last year. If he improves over last season, and I think he will with the additions of D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams, then I’ll feel pretty good about my quarterbacks. The wild card, of course, is Watson. If he’s suspended for eight or fewer games, this team will be that much stronger at the quarterback position in the second half of the year.

5. Teddy Dienst, SI Fantasy

1.5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

3.5. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

4.8. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

5.5. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

6.8. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

7.5. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals

8.8. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

9.5. Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills

10.8. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

11.5. Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

12.8. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

13.5. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Browns

Dienst: My strategy was all about value. I entered the draft with the prediction that my peers would be jumping on quarterbacks and that led me to secure Taylor, Rodgers, Adams and Barkley with my first four picks. As most of the good quarterbacks were off the board by Round 5, I stuck to my strategy and scooped up Waddle, Claypool and Sanders. I was lucky enough to see Lawrence fall to me as my No. 2 quarterback (I love his potential). It may come as a shock to many, but Okwuegbunam was actually my favorite selection of the draft. I picked him up in the second-to-last round and see him as a viable starting fantasy tight end with Wilson under center in a very talented Broncos offense.

6. Doug Vazquez, SI Fantasy

1.6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

2.7. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

3.6. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

4.7. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

5.6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

6.7. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

7.6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

8.7. Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

9.6. Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

10.7. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

11.6. Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

12.7. Baker Mayfield, QB, Panthers

13.6. Noah Fant, TE, Seahawks

Vazquez: I walked away from this mock draft feeling pretty good about my team. Kupp will once again be a stud wideout in Los Angeles, and I like having the best fantasy tight end in the world in Kelce. Wilson and Jeudy are primed for a big season together, and I was able to stack them. My favorite pick was Lazard in the 11th round as our very own Michael Fabiano has him at the top of his WR "Late Round Fliers" list. Getting the reigning MVP’s number one receiving option could see big returns. If either Wilson or Mayfield pan out at quarterback, I’ll feel pretty good about the position on this team.

7. Shawn Childs, SI Fantasy

1.7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

2.6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

3.7. D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

4.6. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

5.7. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

6.6. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

7.7. Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

8.6. Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

9.7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

10.6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

11.7. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

12.6. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers

13.7. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

Childs: Obviously the strategy is different in a superflex league, so I wanted to keep an open mind when adding my quarterback depth. Hurts should be an attractive No. 1 at the position, and one of (or both) Winston and Jones are in a good spot to put up nice totals for their respective teams. My running backs look great on paper, as McCaffrey and Swift could be a great 1-2 backfield punch with Gibson as the No. 3. I ended up cheating the tight end position, but I think I’ll be able to improve it during the season.

8. Bill Enright, SI Betting & Fantasy

1.8. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

2.5. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

3.8. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

4.5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

5.8. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

6.5. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

7.8. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

8.5. Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

9.8. Justin Fields, QB, Bears

10.5. Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

11.8. Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

12.5. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

13.8. Darrel Williams, RB, Cardinals

Enright: Superflex leagues are more challenging than regular fantasy formats because quarterbacks fly off the board at a much more rapid rate and stud skill position players end up dropping to the fourth or fifth rounds. It’s a bit of a mental adjustment when you are on the clock in those rounds and see a superstar like Hill is still on the board. Nonetheless, in what essentially amounts to a two-quarterback league, I did backflips when Jackson (my second-ranked quarterback) fell to me in the eight hole. Four other passers went before Jackson, and four more went after him. Waiting to grab my second quarterback in Round 3 (Carr) gave me the chance to select a stud back (Harris) in the second. Although not intentional, I also paired my quarterbacks with what will amount to being their top or second most targeted players, Rashod Batemon and Darren Waller.

9. Conor Orr, SI NFL

1.9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

3.9. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

4.4. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

5.9. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

6.4. A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

7.9. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

8.4. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

9.9. Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

10.4. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

11.9. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

12.4. J.D. McKissic, RB, Commanders

13.9. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Steelers

Orr: I made a few calculated gambles here, mostly around the running back position. I think Williams is going to lead the league (or come very close) in rushing this season. I think Dillon is too good for the Packers to keep on the bench, which is why I had him on all of my teams last year. I also gambled on the rookie receiving class, landing both Olave and Williams. The position develops faster than every other, which means we're in line for some kind of Justin Jefferson-type performance from at least one of them. If I get that high level of production from a mid- to late-rounder, I’ll be a serious contender.

10. Michael Fabiano, SI Fantasy

1.10. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

2.3. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

3.10. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

4.3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

5.10. David Montgomery, RB, Bears

6.3. Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

7.10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

8.3. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

9.10. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

10.3. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

11.10. Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

12.3. Carson Wentz, QB, Commanders

13.10. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs

Fabiano: I’m typically going to grab two quarterbacks in the first two to three rounds of a superflex draft, and I did that with Murray and Brady. I was excited to get Evans to stack with Brady in Round 3, but then I had to decide … did I want another Buccaneer since Lombardi Lenny was the top runner left on my board? So what if he’s 260 pounds! (P.S. – he says he’s 245). Regardless, that’s just more Lenny to love and I drafted him. I was thrilled to land Hockenson in the seventh round, and Thomas was worth a roll of the dice near the end of Round 9. I like him as a WR3. I don’t love Patterson as a No. 2 back, but I’ll take him as a flex option. Stevenson, Toney and MVS could all outperform their draft position, and Wentz is a pretty solid No. 3 quarterback for the bye weeks.

11. Jen Piacenti, SI Betting & Fantasy

1.11. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

2.2. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

3.11. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

4.2. Tua Tagovailoa, WR, Dolphins

5.11. D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

6.2. Cam Akers, RB, Rams

7.11. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

8.2. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

9.11. Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

10.2. Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

11.11. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

12. 2. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

13.11. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

Piacenti: Entering the draft, I knew I did not want to take a quarterback in the first round because the position is so deep and I’ve had a lot of success using this strategy in past super flex leagues. Instead, I wanted a running back and I landed a great one in Ekeler. I was able to snag Prescott in the second round, and he has top-10 potential among field generals. My biggest regret is passing on Matt Ryan in Round 3. I thought he might make it back to me, but Ellenport took him before I could. I’m still happy with my Allen pick at wide receiver, though. I’ll settle for Tagovailoa as my No. 2 quarterback because of his big upside in an improved Miami offense, and I also landed Tannehill as insurance. My favorite pick was Gallup in the second to last round … Cowboys stack!

12. Craig Ellenport, SI Betting & Fantasy

1.12. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

2.1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

3.12. Matt Ryan, QB, Colts

4.1. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

5.12. Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

6.1. Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

7.12. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

8.1. Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

9.12. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

10.1. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

11.12. Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

12. 1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

13.12. Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

Ellenport: I don't care what format we're playing, to have Henry available with the 12th pick is ridiculous. He was the sixth non-quarterback to get drafted, and I can easily make a case that he should have been the first. I've got some holes in this lineup, but RB1 isn't one of them. I was still able to land Ryan and Jones as my top two quarterbacks, and I like Pickett to take over the starting job in Pittsburgh from Mitchell Trubisky sooner rather than later. I also like grabbing Hopkins late, as he’ll create a heck of a one-two punch with Chase once he’s back from a six-game ban. Allgeier is a sneaky sleeper.

