Americans' approval in the Supreme Court drops by 22 points in a year to just 38% after justices overturned Roe v. Wade

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has dropped dramatically over the past year, going down 22 points, according to a new poll taken after the justices overturned Roe v. Wade.

A new Marquette Law School Poll found that the approval of the Supreme Court has fallen to 38% while 61% disapprove of how the court is working.

A year ago, in July 2021, the high court had a 60% approval rating with 39% disapproving.

The low number comes after the court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case legalizing abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbbsJ_0gmNDeHb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ra4w_0gmNDeHb00
Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has dropped 22 points in past year: above, seated from left are Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyg0p_0gmNDeHb00
Public opinion has dropped since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which sparked protests around the country; above pro-choice advocatees demonstrated in late June in front of the Supreme Court building

The decision set off a political firestorm with protests both for it and against it springing up around the country.

And the court's low number tracks with the public's low opinion about other government branches.

In a CNN poll out this week, 38% approved of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, and just 18% approved of the job Congress is doing.

The justices have seen a spate of bad news in the past year, including revelations that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

And the newest members of the court -Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, conservatives named by President Donald Trump - had controversial confirmation processes.

The low opinion of the court has been trending for the past year.

A Gallup poll in June found public opinion at a 50-year low: 25% said they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court, down from 36% a year ago and five percentage points lower than the previous low recorded in 2014.

Comments / 2

