STARKVILLE — Oktibbeha County residents will not see a tax increase from the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District this year. The district’s chief financial officer Tammie McGarr gave the first public presentation to the board Thursday night for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, reporting SOCSD can meet its funding obligations without increasing the millage rate for ad valorem taxes. That’s in spite of the fact the district will request almost $1.2 million more from local sources this year to fund operations, debt service and Millsaps Vocational Center.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO