YWCA Metropolitan Chicago’s Corporate Partners Generously Support Economic Empowerment Efforts

A Black woman in Park Forest, Illinois, is demanding charges be filed against the white driver who shot her six times after a road rage encounter. Aaliyah Ivory, 24, was on her way to Chicago to hang out with friends just before 2 p.m. on Saturday when she encountered an enraged white man who was upset that she cut him off on the I-57, WGN-TV reports. After merging onto I-57 northbound from Lincoln Highway near Matteson, Ivory was confronted by a white man who fired shots into her car.

PARK FOREST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO