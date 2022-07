A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in New Augusta, for Rev. Larry Lott, age 77, of Beaumont. Rev. Lott passed from this life on July 18, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Steven Howell will officiate the service with burial to follow at Fairhope Cemetery.

BEAUMONT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO