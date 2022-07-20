ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, sand—and segregation

By Deanna Isaacs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, a bicyclist walks up to a beach on the North Shore. It’s hot, he’s been riding, he just wants to put his feet in the cool Lake Michigan water that he can see sparkling behind a booth and a prominent “beach pass required” sign. A hapless kid with a summer...

thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Yup, ex-Vox editor Matthew Yglesias is wrong that Chicago is doomed – here’s why.

Chicagoans from different factions love to argue with each other, but nothing unites residents like someone parachuting in from out of town to criticize or, even worse, express pity for our fine city. The blog post “I’m worried about Chicago” by former Vox editor Matthew Yglesias, which voiced concern about our fair city “slipping deeper into a funk,” launched a thousand angry tweets from Windy City loyalists. After all, if we wanted to hear about a “downward spiral,” we’d listen to a Nine Inch Nails album.
CHICAGO, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery’s Drag Show Attracts Anti-LGBTQ Harassment

A far suburban bakery, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, plans to hold a family-friendly drag show this weekend which is expected to draw crowds of protesters and counter-protesters. Over the last few weeks, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills has received both in-person and online threats to her business, according to local police.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The tastes of home

It’s a common refrain in the city: Chicago summer is so worth the wait. Newbies and transplants can feel the buzz of opportunity in the air when the weather starts to turn. Visceral summer memories fuel locals through even the coldest, darkest months. And many of those memories involve food and drink—cookouts, summer cocktails, farmers’ markets, patio dining, the list goes on. In the minds of Reader staffers, when asked to consider their favorite Chicago summer food memories, stories about Mexican street vendors emerged as a surprising thread. It’s a good reminder to carry cash, to indulge in a spontaneous treat, and to always support your neighbors pushing carts or manning tents when the summer sun’s blazing its hottest.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Black Information Network Launches on Chicago’s 640 AM

BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 comprehensive national audio news service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective, is now live on Chicago’s BIN 640 AM, and officially made its debut on Thursday, July 14th at 1 p.m. CT.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A promise worth keeping

On a humid summer afternoon at the playground near 19th and California, 67-year-old Ernie Alvarez sat serenely under the blazing sun. The longtime youth soccer coach reminisced about his beloved Little Village, the neighborhood he’s called home for more than half a century. His soft eyes were fixed on the damaged soccer field before him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

R&B Singer Jeremih will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Chicago Defender Charities ® Inc. is thrilled to present the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade! This legendary back to school event will take place Saturday, August 13 in Chicago’s Washington Park, featuring Chicago’s finest marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, celebrities. Chicago’s very own hometown hero, internationally recognized, award-winning, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer, Jeremih, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade and festival. ABC7’s Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose, and Hosea Sanders will serve as hosts, along with fellow colleagues, Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown, covering the parade grounds. This year’s theme is the Power of Bud Billiken 365, highlighting and celebrating organizational, year-round programming for youths.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Michele Smith, Ald. of Lincoln Park Ward, resigns

Michele Smith, Alderman of Ward 43, announced Thursday that she will resign from office next month. The abrupt announcement comes after more than a decade of Smith’s service as a member of Chicago City Council representing Ward 43. The boundary is home to the Chicago neighborhoods of Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Old Town, and contains DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

WOODLAWN — A five-week outdoor jazz series will return to Woodlawn for its second season this weekend. The Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam and Slam takes place 3-7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 21 at Mamie Till-Mobley Park, 6404 S. Ellis Ave. The series kicks off Sunday with the Sun Ensemble,...
CHICAGO, IL

