FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The opioid epidemic in the state of Indiana has not been this severe since its peak in 2012. According to the CDC, there has been a 20.3% increase in drug overdose deaths just in the last year and Governor Holcomb’s office is directing much of their attention to opioid use.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO