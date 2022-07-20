Man indicted in shooting, attempted robbery at Coyotes Sports Bar in Pensacola

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore police officer is recovering from a traffic crash that occurred Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m. The officer, who is not being identified, was responding to a call in a marked police cruiser when the crash happened on Highway 31 near Cindebran Drive in Escambia County, Ala. The crash involved two vehicles and caused lane closures that lasted for about two hours, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO