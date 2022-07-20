ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man indicted in shooting, attempted robbery at Coyotes Sports Bar in Pensacola

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Florida man is indicted for an attempted armed robbery at Coyotes Sports Bar in Pensacola last March where two people were shot. The Department...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

 

