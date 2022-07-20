Democrat Chris Jones lays out plan to raise teacher pay to $50,000

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The public is invited to visit with renowned Arkansas artist and sculptor Kevin Kresse as he works on the sculpture of Johnny Cash that will eventually be placed in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 25th through Thursday, July 28th at the Windgate Center of Art + Design on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located at 2801 South University Avenue in Little Rock. Groups can be scheduled for specific times by emailing Kurt Naumann at kurt.naumann@sos.arkansas.gov.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO