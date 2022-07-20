ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Democrat Chris Jones lays out plan to raise teacher pay to $50,000

By Talk Business & Politics staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgainst the backdrop of historic Central High School in Little Rock, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones outlined Tuesday (July 19) a plan to raise teacher and staff pay...

Comments / 19

Derrica Acklin
3d ago

And who's paying this? COVID-19 is back on the rise. Over the majority of students you can't locate or deceased.

Reply
4
Related
KHBS

Arkansas teachers push for better pay ahead of legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Educators rallied for raises at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock Thursday. The teachers are asking lawmakers to use the $1.6 billion surplus the state has to increase pay for teachers across the state. Legislators will meet in August in a special session on how to spend that money.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
ARKANSAS STATE
