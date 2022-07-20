ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Go On An Adventure To The Deepest Cave In Idaho 4 Hrs From Twin Falls

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a natural attraction that you have to check out for yourself. The Minnetonka Cave is about 4 hours from Twin Falls and you can tell just by looking at photos it is worth the drive. Minnetonka Cave Information. The Minnetonka Cave is above Bear Lake in St....

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Over 23,000 Idaho households apply for reduced internet costs

More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs. The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idaho households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Flags at Half-staff in Idaho for Firefighting Pilots

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Flags across the state of Idaho have been ordered at half-staff for two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire in Lemhi County. Gov. Brad Little issued the directive for all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff for pilots Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird. The two were flying a CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter Thursday when it went down while supporting firefighting efforts on the Moose Fire on the Salmon-Chalis National Forest near Salmon.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#National Parks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Adventure#The Cave#Labor Day#The Minnetonka Cave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
107.9 LITE FM

The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho is One of the Worst States for Driving Teens

Growing up there are many milestones that kids can't wait to check off. The first day of kindergarten, turning ten, the first day of middle school, becoming a teenager, first school dance, first crush, starting high school, and of course the day that you get your driver's license. It is a day that most of us remember. It marks the day that you begin to feel like an adult and have some freedom for the first time. Getting behind the wheel and having control, and feeling like you can go anywhere, even if your parents limit you to a certain area. We all looked forward to that day once upon a time, and maybe your children are looking forward to it soon now. Teen drivers can be a scary thing on the road. Some states are known to be safer, while others seem to be scarier for them. What are the best and worst states for teens to be driving in?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy