MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The teenager charged with killing a Memphis pastor on Monday, July 18, was out on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the murder. Police records show that 15-year-old Miguel Andrade had prior charges before killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. He completed one of the court’s most successful rehabilitation programs on May 31, only to wind up charged with first-degree murder six weeks later.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO