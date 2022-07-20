ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Gives Extension to Brian Flores In Discrimination Case Against the NFL

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 3 days ago
The discrimination case that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores brought against the NFL is a bit closer to going to trial, after a judge ruled in favor of the coach. According to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, a judge gave Flores and his team an extension of...

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

