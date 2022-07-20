ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, TX

17-acre Hallsville fire accidentally started by juveniles

By Jamey Boyum
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-acre fire that happened July 12 at the East Hallsville city limits has been ruled accidental. According to Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott, three juveniles...

www.kltv.com

