17-acre Hallsville fire accidentally started by juveniles

The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is an invasive wood-boring pest of ash trees that has killed millions of trees across 35 states since its arrival to the United States in 2002. The ash borer is now in 11 Texas counties, five of those added just this year. They first detected the beetle in Texas in 2016 in Harrison County. Since then, they confirmed the EAB in Bowie, Cass, Dallas, Denton, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Wise, Parker, and Tarrant counties.

1 DAY AGO