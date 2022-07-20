ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Black Currency, Neotribe Launch Pitch Virtual Competition For Minority-Owned Businesses

By Atiya Jordan
 3 days ago
The Black Currency, a financial empowerment platform, is partnering with Neotribe, a venture capital firm, for a pitch competition for small minority-owned businesses. According to Instagram, the dynamic duo are inviting ambitious founders looking to raise capital for their small business. Contestants will have the opportunity to present a “bold” idea...

Black Enterprise

Meet The Black, Latino & LGBTQ+ Tech Founder That’s Democratizing HR For Small Businesses With Bambee

Meet Allan Jones, the Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ founder democratizing the HR industry with his company Bambee. The company serves as the first empathy-driven outsourced human resources compliance solution for small businesses. Bambee has provided thousands of businesses with vital HR services at a very low cost while raising tens of millions in funding.
Black Enterprise

$650,000 In Grants Available To Black Artists, Designers, and Small Businesses

Instagram is teaming up with the Brooklyn Museum to debut the 2022 #BlackVisionaries Program to provide $650,000 in grants to Black artists, designers, and small businesses. This year’s round calls for 10 creators to obtain essential funding. That includes five Visionary Small Business Grants of $100,000 for Black designers. Five Emerging Visionary Grants of $30,000—with the backing of Meta Open Arts—will be for people centered on arts and design based in the United States.
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
