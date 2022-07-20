ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in race to be Tory leader and PM

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will battle it out over the coming weeks to be the UK’s next prime minister.

The former chancellor and the Foreign Secretary finished in the top two places after five rounds of voting by Tory MPs , with Penny Mordaunt eliminated from the race after a bitter contest in Westminster.

Mr Sunak, the frontrunner throughout the parliamentary leg of the contest, received 137 votes in the final round of voting.

Ms Truss won 113 votes, narrowly pushing Ms Mordaunt into third place on 105.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will now face a campaign to win the votes of Tory members, with the result of the contest announced on September 5.

The winner is expected to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister the following day.

Ms Mordaunt had been second in all previous rounds of voting, but a late surge by Ms Truss cost her a place on the ballot.

The Foreign Secretary gained 27 votes, Mr Sunak put on 19 while Ms Mordaunt could only gain an extra 13 supporters.

Bookmakers have made Ms Truss the favourite to win the contest in the country, but Mr Sunak said he was best placed to beat Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer at the next election.

He said: “We need to restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite our country.

“I’m confident that we can do that and we’ve got a really positive message to take out to all our members now – crucially, who is the best person to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election?

“I believe I’m the only candidate who can do that.”

Ms Truss said: “I am excited to now take to the country to make the case to the Conservative Party about my bold new economic plan that will cut taxes, grow our economy and unleash the potential of everyone in our United Kingdom.

“As Prime Minister I would hit the ground running from day one, unite the Party and govern in line with Conservative values.”

The two candidates are expected to go head to head in a TV debate on Monday night and take part in a series of hustings.

Previous debates saw them fiercely clash with each other and some Tories fear the damage further public rows will cause to the party.

Ms Mordaunt congratulated her two rivals and said: “I pay tribute to anyone who puts themselves forward for such a demanding role.

“Politics isn’t easy.

“It can be a divisive and difficult place.

“We must all now work together to unify our party and focus on the job that needs to be done.”

In his final Prime Minister’s Questions appearance, Boris Johnson offered advice to his successor and what appeared to be a swipe at his former chancellor.

The Prime Minister has not publicly backed any of the candidates, but some of his closest allies have supported Ms Truss.

Mr Sunak has said further tax cuts could only be delivered when inflation is under control and the public finances allow it, but Ms Truss has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one”.

Mr Johnson’s advice was to: “Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.”

He added that the new prime minister should be prepared to ignore their chancellor: “I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.”

Mr Sunak’s resignation helped trigger the revolt against Mr Johnson which ultimately led to him accepting he had to quit No 10.

The Prime Minister said his successor should “focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror”.

#Party Leader#Conservative Party#Uk#Tory#Labour#The Labour Party#Candidat
The Independent

The Independent

