Race to be Britain’s next prime minister is down to two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing St. in London on Wednesday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

LONDON — Britain’s Conservative Party lawmakers chose former treasury chief Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the two finalists Wednesday in the race to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who capped his final appearance in Parliament as premier with the words “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Sunak and Truss came first and second, respectively, in the vote by Tory lawmakers. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came in third and was eliminated.

The race pits the man who steered Britain’s economy through the COVID-19 pandemic against the woman who has led Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two contenders will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members around the country, who will vote by mail or online. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s next prime minister.

Sunak won every round of voting by lawmakers but is less popular with the party’s rank and file. Truss is a favorite of the party’s right wing.

The bitter leadership campaign has exposed deep divisions among Tories at the end of Johnson’s scandal-tarnished three-year reign. Truss has branded Sunak a “socialist” for raising taxes in response to the economic damage wrought by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sunak has hit back by accusing his rivals of peddling economic “fairy tales” to British voters as the country faces high inflation.