Driver Captures Devastating Moment 2-Week-Old Dodge Challenger Is 'Totaled'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The car is estimated to cost around $51,000, and the driver said they put a $13,000 down...

John Lundvall
2d ago

shouldn't be too hard for the police to trace. How many brand new pickup trucks on the road that has a paper tag? I'm sure the dealers can figure it out cuz you got to get it repaired somewhere. maybe his wife or girlfriend will turn them in

Frank Rizzo
3d ago

The car has to have been fully insured as they were still carrying an outstanding loan balance, so that will payoff the entire vehicle minus the deductible!! But that still sux, didn't even get a chance to break it in yet!!!!

Whiskey Riff

Gruesome Photo Shows Florida Man Gored Through His Leg While Running With The Bulls In Spain

We’ve all talked about (or at least a lot of us) how badass it would be to go running with the bulls in Spain on a few drunk night occasions…. You know, the nights where it’s just you and a couple buddies up until the ass crack of dawn, while your other friend is passed out in the corner with a lampshade on his head and another is passed out with his head hanging halfway over the toilet.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 9, is orphaned after deranged gunman, 23, shot his mother, father and six-year-old sister during family vacation at Iowa campground before killing himself in 'random act of violence'

A nine-year-old boy was orphaned after a 23-year-old gunman killed his mother, father and sister, 6, at an Iowa camp before shooting himself in an apparent 'random act of violence.'. Police said Arlo Schmidt, of Cedar Falls, was the sole survivor of the deadly encounter that took place Friday when...
MAQUOKETA, IA
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

How Long Can a Car Stay Parked Without Driving It?

It’s always nice to have a spare car for those “what if” moments, like when you wake up to go to work and your vehicle won’t start. However, letting a car sit for long periods can have negative effects on it, and you might find yourself with two dead cars. The good news is that with the right maintenance and preparation, you can leave your car sitting for a while without fear of doing permanent damage to it. But exactly how long can a car stay parked without driving it?
CARS
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
