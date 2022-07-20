Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn says putting on an American accent made him feel like a ‘sociopath’

Joseph Quinn received help from his Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery after struggling with his American accent for the show.

British actor Quinn joined the show in season four as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson and has been an immediate hit with fans. Meanwhile, Keery plays series regular Steve Harrington.

On a recent episode of the Off Menu podcast hosted by comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Quinn said putting on the US accent made him “feel like a sociopath”.

“After a while, I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?’” he told the hosts.

After panicking over his accent, Quinn said Keery helped calm his nerves. “I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it, and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine,’” Quinn said.

Quinn was recently brought to tears by the reception he received from fans at London Comic Con.

Joseph Quinn and Joe Keery in ‘Stranger Things’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

A fan told the actor during a Q&A session: “You’ve really made [my weekend] as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful.”

An emotional Quinn responded: “I never expected this, in my career, ever.”