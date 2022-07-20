ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140HZB_0gmNACs000

Ryan Gosling has said starring in Netflix espionage thriller The Gray Man offered him “a little experience” of being in a Marvel film.

The Hollywood star, 41, plays Court Gentry, an ex-CIA agent who discovers a secret that puts his life at risk, in the film from Anthony and Joe Russo – the directors best known for their work on the Avengers films.

The Gray Man also stars Captain America icon Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, while Knives Out’s Ana de Armas appears as agent Dani Miranda, and Rege-Jean Page as a villainous spy boss.

Chris Evans
Ryan Gosling
The Independent

