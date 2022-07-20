ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Cooper thrilled to play in his first All-Star Game in his hometown of L.A.

By Sarah Valenzuela Follow
 3 days ago
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper, left, and New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil prepare for batting practice before the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Garrett Cooper’s big league career hasn’t come easy. On Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, playing in his first All-Star Game, however, it did have a full-circle feeling.

Cooper, the Miami Marlins first baseman, grew up in Rancho Palos Verdes, the youngest of seven siblings.

His dad, Robert, said the first time he picked up a bat and a ball, he was 3.

Robert, and Cooper’s mom, Gail, signed him up for just about every sport available growing up — basketball, soccer, even tennis and golf. Of course, that also included baseball.

“Garrett was born, in my view, gifted,” Robert said. “I mean, he was almost 10 pounds when he was born. And he was just always kind of bigger than a lot of the kids, so when he would compete, he was kinda like, he had more body size and it gave him an advantage.”

He played in the Silver Spur Little League at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates about four miles from their home. Gail, at one point, coached one of his teams.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Cooper was serious about baseball, commuting to Loyola High near downtown L.A. and opting to leave Southern California for the SEC and attend Auburn.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

