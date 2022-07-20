Chris Rose: Cleveland "not a Juan Soto away" from winning; I don't think the Guardians would do it
Cleveland native Chris Rose of Jomboy Media joins Andy and Dan to share his perspective from being out in LA for MLB All Star weekend, what the league has done to improve the overall experience, how the Guardians representatives shined, what are the chances of the Guardians acquiring Juan Soto? Why is Cleveland's farm system capable of landing Soto, but still possibly too valuable for one of the league's hottest commodities? Are there any othere deals the team could make? And, a look ahead to the second half of the season!
