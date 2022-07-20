ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Chris Rose: Cleveland "not a Juan Soto away" from winning; I don't think the Guardians would do it

92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwS4d_0gmN9oDE00

Cleveland native Chris Rose of Jomboy Media joins Andy and Dan to share his perspective from being out in LA for MLB All Star weekend, what the league has done to improve the overall experience, how the Guardians representatives shined, what are the chances of the Guardians acquiring Juan Soto? Why is Cleveland's farm system capable of landing Soto, but still possibly too valuable for one of the league's hottest commodities? Are there any othere deals the team could make? And, a look ahead to the second half of the season!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto. Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE World Champion In Horrible Car Wreck

That could have been worse. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and a lot of them wrestle on shows of different levels. You are only going to have heard of so many wrestlers out there, but a good many of them might have made an impact wrestling elsewhere at one point or another. One such former WWE star had some bad news recently, but it could have been much worse.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rose
Person
Juan Soto
Inside The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Could Join One of MLB's Most Exclusive Clubs

Kyle Schwarber did not have his best stuff on display Monday night at the Home Run Derby, losing to 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been one of the very best home run hitters in baseball this year. He leads the National League in long balls at the midway point of the season, trailing only Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star#Guardians#The League#Jomboy Media
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brownsnation.com

Perrion Winfrey Signs Rookie Deal With Browns

Just one day before rookies report to training camp, Perrion Winfrey signed his first NFL contract. He was the final member of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 NFL Draft class to finalize a deal. Particulars of the agreement have not been released by the Browns. Per Brad Stainbrook, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy