Dallas Zoo 'Dollar Days' sold out

By Susan Darwin
 3 days ago
Photo credit JBurkett Photo

If you don't already have a ticket for Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo for this Thursday - stay home.

The zoo says both Dollars Days, Thursday and August 11th, are sold out and tickets will not be sold at the zoo this year. Tickets were only sold online this year and only a limited number were made available - so if you didn't get a ticket online then you're out of luck.

But for people who did score a $1 deal, the zoo is reminding them to prepare for the heat - hydrate hydrate hydrate. There will be places to refill your water bottles or you can buy a bottle of water for just $2.

Don't forget the sunscreen and don't forget to re-apply. The Dallas Zoo will have misters and fans throughout the property and there are "Retreat from the Heat" indoor spaces available where you can cool down in air-conditioned comfort.

