MYRTLE BEACH — Two men have been convicted by an Horry County jury for a string of armed robberies that occurred in 2018 in the Myrtle Beach area. Dlanor Tilton, 22, of Loris, and Mazar Sturdivant, 21, of Myrtle Beach, were each convicted of two counts of armed robbery in the robberies that occurred in December 2018, following a trial that began with jury selection and motions on July 18.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO