Section of Dozier Street in Georgetown will close July 25 for repairs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — City leaders with North Myrtle Beach went out to inspect flooded properties Saturday after a historic rainfall event on Friday. Officials said more than eight inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period which is one of the top five rainfall events in the past 20 years.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heavy rains over a short period of time on Friday caused flooding inside of homes at the Robbers Roost Villas community in North Myrtle Beach. According to the city, more than eight inches of rain fell over a 24-year-hour period, prompting residents who have lived in the neighborhood for […]
The city manager of North Myrtle Beach says free fares on the region’s buses are encouraging more unhoused people to travel to his town, despite an absence of supportive services in North Myrtle Beach. As Adam Benson reports in Mass Transit, “Mayor Marilyn Hatley and city spokesman Donald Graham...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new apartment building going up in Conway will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. SOS Care held the ground breaking Thursday to celebrate new additions to Oak Tree Farm, a neighborhood for people with disabilities. Currently five people live in the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Neal and Pam’s, a bar in Surfside Beach, was damaged Friday morning in a fire. Surfside Beach Town Spokesperson Robert Blomquist told News13 the call came in around 5 a.m. as a porch fire. The fire was called in by a cleaning crew at the bar. When fire crews arrived, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue will host a joint celebration to honor fallen Myrtle Beach PFC Jacob Hancher. Hancher was a Myrtle Beach Police Officer and a volunteer with Horry County Fire Rescue who was killed...
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Longs Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the mobile home fire on O.J. Rd. in Longs at 10:20 a.m. The fire was extinguished and placed under control with no reported injuries.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County is going to host their first ever 'PROM' on July 29th at Land’s End Yacht Club. According to HHG, all of the proceeds from the event will stay in Georgetown County to help provide safe, affordable housing for those in need.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown residents are remembering their ancestors in a graveyard that was recently lost by time. In a collaborative effort, more than eight groups joined together to commemorate the restoration of the Myrtle Grove Cemetery and to celebrate the unveiling of a new historical monument. That...
One person was sent to the hospital after an alligator attack in Berkeley County. Crews responded Friday afternoon to Canal Landing Road in Cross after receiving reports of a person who was attacked by a gator. By the time EMS arrived, the patient had been bitten "several times." Aid was rendered until medical services could transport them to the hospital.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman with dementia is missing in Conway Saturday morning. Minnie Burton, 85, was last seen at the Cypress Inn located on Elm Street in Conway, according to the Conway Police Dept. Police added she is considered at risk due to her dementia. Burton is...
UPDATE: Outages have been resolved in north Mount Pleasant as of 4:40 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., Dominion Energy has reported approximately 3,000 customers without power predominantly in the North Charleston area. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy is monitoring power outages in Mount Pleasant as thunder moves through the area Saturday afternoon. According […]
The treatment plant that provides drinking water to the Waccamaw Neck is due for its first expansion in 20 years. The facility on Sandy Island Road treats water from the Waccamaw River; up to 8 million gallons a day. “On the Fourth of July, we’re getting very close to 8...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have died Saturday morning after a crash in Florence County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on US 378 near Lake City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling east on...
Myrtle Beach city council member John Krajc was cited for reckless driving last month after he ignored police instructions to stop pursuing a Dodge Charger that was the source of fireworks tossed in his lawn and front porch, according to an incident report. "I feel like I was defending my...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday afternoon. A four-vehicle crash happened near Boone Hall; police reported the crash around 5:00 p.m. There is no official word yet on injuries related to the crash.
Crews responded to a house fire Friday evening that was potentially caused by a lightning strike. Goose Creek Fire Department arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the roof of a two-story home. Initial reports were "from a lightning strike." One firefighter was transported...
Anti-Semitic flyers were recently found in neighborhoods in Georgetown County, deputies said on Friday. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said flyers in plastic bags were being thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies respond and try to remove materials, they said, when it is reported. Law enforcement is investigating the incidents.
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck late Thursday morning in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers were asked to avoid the scene of the crash, located at Highway 90 at Glenmoor Drive, which was...
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Five years after a Myrtle Beach gas station reported it had a gas leak, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has still not determined what impact the incident had on the environment. Express Mart, located at 2620 S. Kings Hwy, is owned by North Pole Investments Inc., […]
Comments / 0