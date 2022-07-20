Endorsing Lea Webb

At about 6:20pm Thursday evening, Ithaca Fire was called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street for a house fire. Upon their arrival, crews found a duplex house with heavy fire. The entire on duty shift responded and a third alarm was called for additional personnel. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire from the interior but were pushed out of the building by the conditions. It took over three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, but the fire was confined to the initial structure and no damage was done to the houses next door. The house was heavily damaged, but nobody was living inside at the time. The heat of the day made the job difficult and more dangerous, but no illness or injuries occurred. The Department would especially like to thank Bangs Ambulance for their assistance on the scene. Their crews provided standby medical care and provided beverages and ice packs for overheated members. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation by the Department’s investigation team as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Ithaca Police assisted with traffic on the scene, and Cayuga Heights, Newfield, and Lansing Fire Departments stood by in the City for additional calls.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO