Tompkins County, NY

Endorsing Lea Webb

By Sara Hess and Jeff Furman, Ithaca
 3 days ago

After many years, Tompkins County could finally have a strong, progressive Democrat to represent us in the NY Senate. Lea Webb is endorsed by the Working Families Party, over 20 local elected officials, SEIU Union, Cornell Democrats, Cortland Democratic Committee,...

Fire Extinguished In CU Vet Research Tower

At about 1:30am Saturday morning, Ithaca Fire was called to the Vet Research Tower at Cornell University for an alarm of fire. While on the way there, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety personnel advised that they had a lab on fire. Additional units were requested to the scene at that time. Ithaca Fire crews made entry into the lab and extinguished the fire with handlines. A fourth alarm was called because of the potential hazards the lab may have presented and the need for decontamination of department personnel. This brought off duty members and hazmat assets to the scene. No injuries were reported, and all Ithaca Fire units have left the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigators from IFD and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will work to determine it. Multiple agencies including fire, EMS, and law enforcement assisted both at the scene and covering calls in Ithaca. There is no danger to the public from the aftermath of the fire.
ITHACA, NY
Fire Damages House in Ithaca’s West End

At about 6:20pm Thursday evening, Ithaca Fire was called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street for a house fire. Upon their arrival, crews found a duplex house with heavy fire. The entire on duty shift responded and a third alarm was called for additional personnel. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire from the interior but were pushed out of the building by the conditions. It took over three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, but the fire was confined to the initial structure and no damage was done to the houses next door. The house was heavily damaged, but nobody was living inside at the time. The heat of the day made the job difficult and more dangerous, but no illness or injuries occurred. The Department would especially like to thank Bangs Ambulance for their assistance on the scene. Their crews provided standby medical care and provided beverages and ice packs for overheated members. The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation by the Department’s investigation team as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Ithaca Police assisted with traffic on the scene, and Cayuga Heights, Newfield, and Lansing Fire Departments stood by in the City for additional calls.
ITHACA, NY
W Court Street Burglar Arrested On Scene

On Thursday at 12:05 AM Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 600 block of West Court Street for a reported burglary in progress of an occupied residence. While enroute Officers learned that the victim had detained the suspect in the driveway of their home. Once on scene, officers were able...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca PD Arrests Suspect After Resisting Detention

On Wednesday at 10:35 AM, Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 300 Block of West State Street for a report of two male subjects fighting in the area. Upon police arrival one male subject was observed on the ground while the second male subject, identified as Devon D. Welch was kicking him in the head.
ITHACA, NY
Thursday Night Shooting Incident In Hotel Ithaca Parking Lot

On Wednesday, 07-20-22, at approximately 10:17 PM Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street. Upon arrival Officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place after speaking with witnesses on scene and locating evidence...
ITHACA, NY
Cortland Rep Forced To Cancel Remaining Performances Of An Excellent "Orient Express"

Editor's note: Due to additional positive cases of Covid within the Cortland Repertory Theatre company, CRT has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 mainstage summer season, including all performances of “Murder on the Orient Express”, which was to run through July 30. The Bright Star Touring Company’s children’s productions of “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 and “Upcycled Cinderella”, on Friday, July 29 at 10:00, will continue as scheduled.The CRT Box Office staff will be contacting ticket holders to discuss options for refunds or ticket donations.
ITHACA, NY

