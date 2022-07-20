ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Steelers 1st round draft pick Charles Johnson dead at 50

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers during the American Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Raiders on 27th November 1994 Photo credit (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Former Steelers first-round draft pick Charles Johnson has died at 50-years-old.

Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where Johnson was assistant athletic director, confirmed his passing.

Johnson was taken 17th overall in the 1994 draft by Pittsburgh out of the University of Colorado.

He played in 76 games over five years in Pittsburgh, starting 58 of them. He caught 247 passes for 3,400 yards with 15 touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per catch.

He then spent the next two season in Philadelphia before going to New England and winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001.

He finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2002.

For his career, Johnson had 354 catches for 4,606 yards, scoring 24 touchdowns.

The cause of Johnson’s death has yet to be released.

