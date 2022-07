When Telly Justice posted the knives at her new restaurant on Instagram, she didn’t expect such a big response. Her story showed a drawer of red-handled knives from Made In, in individual covers, and she explained “one of the things that has become normalized in our industry that I absolutely DESPISE is the expectation that line cooks ought to own/purchase their own kitchen tools in order to be a functional worker in high-level kitchens.” She outlined that at her restaurant Have a Good Summer, which aims to be queer and equitable and has things like pay-what-you-want nights and a policy where servers are allowed to sit down, they are providing knives and other tools to staff. “I’ve worked in places where you’re expected to invest a good couple hundred bucks just to start working,” she posted. “Disgusting imho.”

