Error In GrassRoots Coverage

The Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance is back. This year is the festival’s 30th year anniversary features live music from more than 80 bands including favorites like The Infamous Stringdusters, John Brown’s Body, Galactic, Marty Stuart, Cory Henry and DakhaBrakha and Donna the Buffalo. The festival, at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds, features a variety of genres ranging from Native American, Cajun, Bluegrass, Country, Old-time, Latin, World-Beat, Reggae, and Rock-n’-Roll.
