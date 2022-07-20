Portland Police has a suspect in custody after an hours long search

An apparent road-rage incident in Polk County, Oregon, turned deadly last week when a driver fatally shot 45-year-old father Dennis Anderson. Anderson was driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor around 9 p.m. on July 13 when a car began following the couple, "with the driver behaving erratically, engaging dangerously and attempting to force Dennis and Brandy's vehicle off the road," according to a GoFundMe for Anderson's funeral expenses titled "Devoted dad, Dennis Anderson, killed. Help!"
Comments / 0