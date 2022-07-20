ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Police has a suspect in custody after an hours long search

987thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, Ore. – The suspect, 27-year-old Benjamin Clark, is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened in Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken...

www.987thebull.com

kptv.com

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man shot to death in King neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot and killed July 10 in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood has been identified. Police said they found 42-year-old Jesse Bryan Woods dead when they responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of NE 12th and Prescott.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide Is Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on the night of July 10th in the city’s 45th homicide and the third in five days. Officers found 42-year-old Jesse Woods dead at Northeast 12th and Prescott around 8:30pm. The shooter was at the scene when police arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham woman embarks on a long road to recovery after being shot in the face. 27-year-old Katie Guzenko was out running errands Wednesday afternoon, helping a friend get ready for a bridal shower, when out of the blue she heard gunfire. Before she could get out of the way, a bullet came through the window of her car. This happened near the intersection of Southeast 130th and Powell Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Woman found shot to death in Salem car

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Body Found Inside NE Portland Duplex Fire

Portland, Ore. — One person was found dead after a duplex fire on NE Halsey Street. The fire started about 11:16 pm Thursday night. Firefighters arrived just moments later to find fire burning on two sides of the 2-story building. There was a report of someone trapped inside so crews immediately began searching. The person reported to be trapped made it out safely.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVU FOX 2

Oregon dad of 3 fatally shot in 'unprovoked' road-rage incident reportedly involving windshield wiper fluid

An apparent road-rage incident in Polk County, Oregon, turned deadly last week when a driver fatally shot 45-year-old father Dennis Anderson. Anderson was driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor around 9 p.m. on July 13 when a car began following the couple, "with the driver behaving erratically, engaging dangerously and attempting to force Dennis and Brandy's vehicle off the road," according to a GoFundMe for Anderson's funeral expenses titled "Devoted dad, Dennis Anderson, killed. Help!"
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist arrested for DUII and reckless driving

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Friday morning for reckless driving and driving under the influence. WCSO and the Hillsboro Police Department had been receiving complaints for several days about a motorcycle driving recklessly on Highway 26 in the early morning hours. Law enforcement even saw a motorcycle going more than 124 mph but did not follow for the safety of the public, according to WCSO.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
987thebull.com

Missing Happy Valley Woman Found Dead In Field

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The body of a woman reported missing in Happy Valley has been found. 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen on Tuesday near Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace. She was reported missing after failing to report for work on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office...

