Jhené Aiko is ready to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health

Jhené Aiko is opening up about prioritizing mental health and eradicating the stigma around it. The R&B singer shared her feelings in a new interview with Billboard.

“A lot of people are waking up to the fact that mental health is just as important as physical health,” Aiko tells Billboard. “It’s something we should talk about, and something we shouldn’t be afraid to express to one another.” Aiko thinks people should be able to speak openly about mental health rather than feel shameful. She also believes that it’s vital to normalize conversations about depression and anxiety.

In terms of healthy habits, The “On The Way” singer enjoys getting fresh air, going for a walk, taking time away from her phone, and reaching out to her loved ones for a casual conversation. She also practices breathwork, meditation, and sound healing." Breathwork is something that I really love and is very easy to do,” said Aiko.

“Spending time with animals is always helpful for me. Meditation, of course, and now there are apps with two-and-three-minute meditations. Sound healing is what I’ve been getting into. A technique I learned is humming the scale to yourself, like, do-re-me-fa-sol-la-ti-do.’ If you do that a few times, you’re actually putting yourself back into harmony on a cellular level.” She adds, “Crying is really good too. It’s healing and releases oxytocin. Writing, drawing, playing instruments … Don’t hold it in, express yourself and talk to someone you trust. Don’t be afraid to feel.”

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.