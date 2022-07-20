ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Jhené Aiko is ready to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQSdy_0gmN56E700
Photo credit Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko is opening up about prioritizing mental health and eradicating the stigma around it. The R&B singer shared her feelings in a new interview with Billboard.

Listen to The Cube now on Audacy

“A lot of people are waking up to the fact that mental health is just as important as physical health,” Aiko tells Billboard. “It’s something we should talk about, and something we shouldn’t be afraid to express to one another.” Aiko thinks people should be able to speak openly about mental health rather than feel shameful. She also believes that it’s vital to normalize conversations about depression and anxiety.

In terms of healthy habits, The “On The Way” singer enjoys getting fresh air, going for a walk, taking time away from her phone, and reaching out to her loved ones for a casual conversation. She also practices breathwork, meditation, and sound healing." Breathwork is something that I really love and is very easy to do,” said Aiko.

“Spending time with animals is always helpful for me. Meditation, of course, and now there are apps with two-and-three-minute meditations. Sound healing is what I’ve been getting into. A technique I learned is humming the scale to yourself, like, do-re-me-fa-sol-la-ti-do.’ If you do that a few times, you’re actually putting yourself back into harmony on a cellular level.” She adds, “Crying is really good too. It’s healing and releases oxytocin. Writing, drawing, playing instruments … Don’t hold it in, express yourself and talk to someone you trust. Don’t be afraid to feel.”

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

What Unemployment Does To A Father’s Mental And Physical Health

The shock and subsequent stress of losing a job can feel worse than losing a spouse, research suggests. There’s a battery of physical consequences, too. Getting fired can cause unhealthy weight loss (followed by similarly unhealthy weight gain), acne, high blood pressure, sleep problems, heightened anxiety, paranoia, and depression. Although this is true for both men and women, there’s evidence that fathers are especially vulnerable to the adverse physical and psychological effects following the loss of a job. Simply put, unemployment can make dads sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Connection Between Sleep and Mental Health

Sleep disturbances can affect your mental health. How improving sleep can boost your mood. Try these methods to improve sleep and mental health. More than one-third of Americans are not getting enough sleep. That’s a lot of people walking around with well-known symptoms like “brain fog,” moodiness, and the general inability to think straight and remember information. It’s not an exaggeration to say our lack of sleep is becoming a public health crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhené Aiko
psychologytoday.com

Is 988 Launching During a Mental Health/Addiction Epidemic?

Increased awareness of alcoholism and addiction, especially during the lockdowns, triggered demand for help. Spending more time together made substance abuse issues more transparent within families. The breaking down of barriers has increased the demand for mental health services, including addiction help. The new national mental health crisis number, 988,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.
CNET

Borderline Personality Disorder: What It Is and How to Get Help

Borderline personality disorder, also known as BPD, is a mental health disorder that impacts your ability to regulate your emotions and feelings about yourself and those around you. It affects approximately 14 million Americans. To be clear, it's different from normal fluctuations of emotions and diagnosed variations like bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Physical Health#Express Yourself#R B
Psych Centra

What Are The Signs of ‘High Functioning’ Anxiety?

People with “high functioning” anxiety may look successful to others but often deal with a critical inner voice. People with high functioning anxiety can be described as hardworking and organized on the outside but filled with worry inside. Those with high functioning anxiety can skillfully handle the daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Doing Absolutely Nothing Has Mental Health Benefits

Even briefly, letting go of everything and doing nothing has mental and physical health benefits. Embracing the practice of doing nothing may create some discomfort because it’s such an anathema to our usual ways. When attempting the counter-intuitive task of doing nothing, stay with your plan and intention but...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Beat the Blues: 10 Positive Skills to Combat Depression

Low Vitamin D levels can cause fatigue, pain, weakness, and mood changes like depression. If you feel like nothing is helping to lift your mood, consider getting your vitamin D levels checked. Your doctor can do a blood test to tell you if you might benefit from a vitamin D supplement. Over 5% of U.S. adults are considered severely deficient in vitamin D.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Psych Centra

Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?

Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about travel anxiety

People may feel anxious about traveling for various reasons. For example, the stress of planning a journey, traveling in enclosed planes or trains, or visiting new, unfamiliar places can lead to anxiety symptoms. Although travel anxiety is not an officially diagnosed mental health issue, it can be severe enough to...
MENTAL HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Dealing With Diabetes Stigma

Do you sometimes feel people judge you or discriminate against you for having diabetes? You’re not imagining it. A panel at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans reported that up to two-thirds of people with type 1 and one half of people with type 2 in five countries surveyed felt this kind of stigma from health care providers, from media, from friends, and even from family.
HEALTH
Healthline

Microdosing Psilocybin Mushrooms May Improve Mental Health and Mood

Microdosing psychedelics may offer unique health benefits, according to a growing body of research. A new study found that people who reported microdosing psilocybin saw improvements in symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress compared to people who did not microdose psychedelics. Psychedelic research is expanding and the results seem promising,...
LIFESTYLE
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Alcohol Abuse Treatment

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic, relapsing medical condition that causes someone to drink compulsively despite negative consequences to their life and health. It is sometimes called alcoholism, alcohol dependence, alcohol abuse, or alcohol addiction. AUD can have serious implications for someone’s physical and mental health. In some cases,...
DRINKS
Psych Centra

The Link Between Childhood Trauma and Feeling Lonely

Childhood trauma can impact your relationships as an adult, leading to persistent feelings of loneliness. We look at the reasons why. Loneliness, or a lack of meaningful connection, comes in many forms. It can feel like the absence of friendships or community. It can arise even when you’re physically around other people, but you feel a lack of emotional closeness with them.
MENTAL HEALTH
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy