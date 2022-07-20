ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

If You’re Feeling Stressed, Doing This for 10 Seconds Will Help Instantly

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago

A doctor on TikTok went viral for his “tool for calmness” and it's pretty interesting. If you're feeling stressed out, Dr. Karan Rajan , a surgeon and lecturer at the University of Sunderland in England, shares that humming while gargling water for 10 seconds will provide instant relief.

How? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air it activates the muscles in the back of the throat which are connected to the vagus nerve! It helps you access a more relaxed state more easily.

You'll remember we talked about that vagus nerve before...

