Missouri State

Missouri lifeline centers saw 50% increase in calls after 9-8-8 crisis line rollout

 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Last week, mental healthcare got a new number: 9-8-8. The number dials a crisis line and is available 24 hours a day for people experiencing mental health emergencies.

Missouri adults have higher rates of mental illness -- and lower rates of access to care, making this change especially important for the state. Shelby Zurick Beasley, manager of the 988 crisis line, discussed how the new number has already helped people.

"Missouri lifeline centers reported about a 50% increase in calls over the weekend," she said. "And I anticipate we'll probably see an increase of calls, as the weeks go by and people are more familiar with this resource."

Zurick Beasley said it was a team effort to manage the calls once the number was up and running.

"We really were unsure what it would look like. But we tried our very best to make sure that if the lines really, really got busy, we had enough adequate staffing to really meet the needs of the callers," she said. "And so we had additional people working on the hotline this weekend, we had people on call for it that got even busier. And I feel like we were really prepared to meet the call volume."

She told KMOX that the line is available 24/7 for anyone in a mental health crisis, experiencing thoughts of suicide, or dealing with substance use issues.

"Anyone can dial 988 and immediately reach a caring counselor who really just wants to hear what has led you to calling in that day, and help you find resources that might be helpful for you going forward," she said.

Zurick Beasley said that it can be intimidating for people to call a crisis line for the first time -- and the counselors know that.

"So when you call in, a crisis counselor is really going to give you the space to share as much as you'd like about what has led you to this point where you're struggling," she said. "And they'll really ask some good questions about what might be helpful for you going forward."

Comments / 0

