David Pastrnak is officially the most stylish player in the NHL

Sometimes you don’t really need numbers to back up the eye test, but it can be nice to have them anyways.

You can tell Patrice Bergeron is an excellent defensive forward just by watching him play. But it’s still good to see to every advanced metric under the sun support his Selke Trophy case year after year.

Similarly, we probably didn’t need to quantify David Pastrnak’s fashion. Our eyes are all the confirmation we need that he is more creative than any other NHL player when it comes to his pregame suits, and that he nails his look the overwhelming majority of the time.

But now there are also numbers to back it up. Sara Civian of The Athletic (and formerly of WEEI) ran a season-long NHL style rankings that highlighted the best looks around the league every few weeks. On Tuesday, she compiled all the results into a final 2021-22 season ranking .

And Pastrnak won in a runaway. The Bruins star had the most overall appearances (9) and most first-place finishes (3), leaving second-place P.K. Subban (5 total appearances) in the dust.

As Boston fans wait for news on a potential Pastrnak extension beyond this season, here’s a look at the full rankings and some of Pastrnak’s best fits from throughout the year.