Councilman Jeff Cook walks out during contentious portion of Mooresville Town Council meeting

 3 days ago
Mooresville Town Councilman Jeff Cook walked out of the Tuesday, July 19, meeting during a contentious portion of the evening.

Cook's departure took place during the public comment section of the meeting shortly after the councilman requested a "point of order" to move forward with the meeting.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Mooresville resident Rob Samuels approached the podium to speak.

Samuels has spoken at several town council meetings in recent months, often for several minutes at a time.

At the March 15 council meeting, for example, Samuels offered comments for nearly 50 minutes.

In recent months, Samuels has submitted several public records requests to the town of Mooresville and has filed multiple complaints with the Indiana Public Access Counselor's office, which determines if a municipal government violated the state's open door laws.

At the July 5 council meeting, the town provided an update on the public access requests and complaints filed by Samuels.

It was reported at that meeting that the town's IT provider, Mooresville-based Telemagen had recorded about 20 hours of work to find information Samuels had requested — which costs the town about $2,500.

The town's legal firm, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, has also been going through the requests made by Samuels.

"There are a large number of requests and the information that is being turned up for them is voluminous. I know we have had over $10,000 worth of legal time that has been assigned to this," town attorney Chou-il Lee said on July 5. "We are going to get through it when we get through it. It is going to take a while to put eyes on all those emails and read them to see which comply, which should be disclosed, which do not comply and which should be nondisclosed because of any exceptions."

Cook's departure from meeting

About two hours into Tuesday's meeting, Samuels approached the podium to speak.

Roughly eight minutes into Samuels' comments, Cook requested a "point of order," noting that Samuels had received his "five minutes of allotted time."

"We've dealt with this for many months," Cook said, directing his comment to town council president Tom Warthen. "It's redundant, we know what he's going to say, we've lived through the meetings, we know what was said. Can we move forward with this meeting?"

Warthen went on to note that the town does have a policy on limiting the time that members of the public can speak, but that policy hasn't been enforced recently.

"We do have, like you said, we have a past policy, but we have not enforced it yet," Warthen said. "If we need to come up with a policy, that's fine, but legal counsel is saying...."

Local news:County considering constructing pit toilets at Burkhart Creek Park near Paragon.

Before Warthen could finish his comment, Cook stated that he would "enforce it," gathered his belongings and left the meeting.

"Have a good night," Cook said as he walked out of the room.

"You can only call people a liar so many times, and evil, corrupt," Williams said seconds after Cook left the room.

"This is public comment, please," Samuels responded.

"It's the same thing every week," Williams said, adding he's recently been called "evil" and a "liar."

"Shane, we've stopped (members of the public) when we're talking, we need to stop while they're talking," Warthen said.

"Alright, go head," Williams said to Samuels.

"So, what I'm getting at, and I'll condense this, I won't read the entire email," Samuels said.

"Go ahead, you're here, read it," Williams said.

Government coverage:Compare how much township officials in Lawrence, Morgan and Owen counties got paid in 2021.

"Shane, please," Warthen injected.

"Don't act like you're his friend," Williams responded to Warthen.

"That's the stuff I'm talking about, denigrating other councilmembers during a meeting," Samuels said.

Samuels continued his comments for about another 10 minutes after Cook left the meeting.

Cook did not return to Tuesday's meeting, which lasted about another 30 minutes after his departure.

Contact Reporter-Times, Times-Mail and Spencer Evening World editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

Jeff Cook
