Accident on Black Bart Avenue Intersection Proves Fatal. A motorcycle crash killed a rider in South Lake Tahoe on July 20 when he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. The accident happened at the Black Bart and Hank Monk Avenue intersection around 6:48 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider, on a Yamaha motorcycle, was heading north along Black Bart Avenue when a motorist in a Toyota pickup made a left turn off Hank Monk Avenue, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the truck’s side.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO