Inside Out Reentry Community is hoping to raise money to help purchase the first Reentry House in Johnson County which is scheduled to open in 2023 and house four to six low-income men recently released from being incarcerated. With the goal of reducing homelessness for them after being incarcerated and increasing public safety they're asking for donations to reach their goal of $50,000.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO