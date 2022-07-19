The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience heads to Atlanta

What better way to celebrate Atlanta than with a festival featuring some of our very own legends?. The “404 Festival” is bringing Atlanta pride to Pullman District this August. The creators love Atlanta so much (as do we) that they decided to create an entire festival celebrating all things we love about the city. When I say they are bringing the Atlanta pride, I mean in all aspects – there will be Atlanta-based vendors for attendees to enjoy, including Trap Apothecary, 404 Proud, Mister Hipster Designs, Academic Pizza and the list goes on! Plus, there will be local and national musical guests. This year’s lineup is a good one. Big Boi from the legendary group Outkast, Fabo, Travis Porter, Ricky Retro, Hedonistas and so many more will take the stage.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO