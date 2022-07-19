ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience heads to Atlanta

By Alexandra Parker
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fans of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton will have the chance to immerse themselves into the show this...

CBS 46

Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Big Boi and Fabo added to Atlanta’s ‘404 Festival’ list of performers

What better way to celebrate Atlanta than with a festival featuring some of our very own legends?. The “404 Festival” is bringing Atlanta pride to Pullman District this August. The creators love Atlanta so much (as do we) that they decided to create an entire festival celebrating all things we love about the city. When I say they are bringing the Atlanta pride, I mean in all aspects – there will be Atlanta-based vendors for attendees to enjoy, including Trap Apothecary, 404 Proud, Mister Hipster Designs, Academic Pizza and the list goes on! Plus, there will be local and national musical guests. This year’s lineup is a good one. Big Boi from the legendary group Outkast, Fabo, Travis Porter, Ricky Retro, Hedonistas and so many more will take the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Flip Circus coming to Lawrenceville July 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus, the sister circus of Circus Vasquez, will stop at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville July 29-Aug. 15. The debut circus is a smaller, more intimate experience than Circus Vasquez; the circus claims no seat is further than 50 feet from the ring. The circuses share some acts, including the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Troupe.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

ATLANTA EATS: Instagrammable brunch spots

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Get ready to snap a pic! Steak Shapiro stopped by Peachtree TV to talk about some of the most “instagrammable” brunch spots in Atlanta. Catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV weekdays at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is here and it is time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Here are some fun things happening this weekend!. Fridays-N-Duluth presents Mardi Gras in July on the Duluth Town Green. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. Taste of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

16 artists finish 16 Atlanta murals in less than a week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 16 murals in less than 7 days- that is the challenge for more than a dozen artists, spray painting more Atlanta art into the city’s blueprint. Despite Thursday storms, artists are outside, determined to finish their pieces by Saturday. One of the many powers of...
ATLANTA, GA
#Bridgerton Experience
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta’s Wild World Weekend set for July 30-31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its annual Wild World Weekend July 30 and 31. The cultural heritage festival will take attendees on a world tour full of performances, demonstrations and much more. Each day will focus on different parts of the world. Saturday will take guests to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your inner self-confidence, professional dancer and relationship coach Patrice d’Evans believes she can help. She uses belly dancing to help women heal from domestic violence and “unlock their joy.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Green Egg announced the 25th annual EGGtober Fest is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The outdoor grill maker began the event in 1998 as a convention for their online forum. A wide variety of foods will be available, all cooked on the company’s signature big green cooking systems. The event is scheduled to have more than 250 EGGs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns 2022

ATLANTA — Atlantans can enjoy a sweet event this weekend. The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back for the 12th year on Saturday with sweet, cold treats from local vendors. Here's everything you need to know:. What is the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival?. This cool event was first held...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Jamey Johnson to play Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling country artist Jamey Johnson will play the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge July 23. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. Craig Campell and Reyna Roberts will open for Johnson. Johnson has released two top-ten albums: 2010′s...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
magnoliastatelive.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there’s another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Open set to kick off at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the shadows of downtown Atlanta, some of the best tennis players in the world will get their shot at glory. Atlanta Open week has arrived and it’s sure to be a winner. The tournament runs July 23-31 at Atlantic Station and will feature stars like John Isner and Coco Gauff.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: City of Stockbridge hosts 70'S Soul Jam All White Party

The City of Stockbridge hosted its 70's Slow Jam All White Party last weekend. The concert was held at its amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The musical line-up for the July 16 event included live performances by the Stylistics, Enchantment, the Legendary Blue Notes featuring Sugar Bear, the Delfonics and Heatwave.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA

