ACC commissioner says all options on the table for league in conference realignment

CHARLOTTE — ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Wednesday “all options are on the table” for the league amid the shaking ground of conference realignment that’s driven by college football.

In his first public comments since UCLA and USC moved to depart the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, and as the Power Five bends toward the forming of two super leagues, Phillips said here the ACC Kickoff preseason event that the conference isn’t operating from a weakened position.

“While the ACC is strong, we are continually evaluating all options that can further strengthen our conference,” Phillips said. “All options — all options — must be carefully evaluated.”

WATCH:Commissioner Jim Phillips discusses future of league at ACC Media Days

Live updatesACC football Media Days with Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, players

Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2024, a seismic shift last summer that set in motion this latest round of realignment and all the rumblings that have come with it.

Phillips said working with television partner ESPN and addressing the revenue gap the ACC faces in comparison to the SEC and Big Ten has been an ongoing mission.

“Truly, over the last 18 months, it’s been my primary focus,” Philips said. “They’re motivated, we’re motivated. It doesn’t mean we’re going to make a move, but all options are on the table. … We’re going to continue to try to find new ways to generate revenue for our conference.”

Looking aheadIn pivotal year for Scott Satterfield, here are 5 games Louisville football must win

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield threw his support behind the ACC when he was asked how he views recent realignment in the last year.

"I think the ACC is a great conference," he said. "It's a great league. I grew up in the Raleigh-Durham area right in the heart of ACC country, and as a little kid going to football games, basketball games in the ACC and know what kind of impact it made on me. Being able to watch the TV games growing up. It's a great conference.

"We want to make this conference one of the best conferences in the country, and I think we got great leadership at the top, and they're going to do the things and make decisions that will continue to benefit this conference."

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here.