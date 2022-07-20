ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Now DoorDash will double-check IDs when it’s delivering alcohol

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is changing its policies in a move that it says will crack down on underage alcohol orders. In addition to having users upload a photo of your ID to the app, DoorDash drivers will now have to scan your ID...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update. On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason Starbucks Is Closing More Than A Dozen Stores

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Double Check#Ids#Food Drink#Abc
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Kristen Walters

CVS Pharmacy closing store locations in multiple states this month

A national pharmacy and wellness chain is closing store locations in several states this month. CVS is preparing to close two more stores in the US this month. The first store slated for closure is in El Paso, Texas, with the doors set to close on July 14, 2022. The second CVS store set to close is located in Warner Robins, Georgia, and its closure is scheduled for July 20, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy