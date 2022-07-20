ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Son of former Manhattan judge kills mom before jumping to his death

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Solomon allegedly fatally hit his mother on the head with...

CBS New York

Caught on camera: Motorcycle passenger robs man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
WashingtonExaminer

New York teenager with toy water gun fatally shot by off-duty officer: Report

Investigators are seeking to determine whether a toy water gun was at the center of the death of a New York teenager who was fatally shot in the face by an off-duty officer. New York Police Department corrections officer Dion Middleton has been arrested and faces murder charges related to the death of 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant, the agency confirmed to the Washington Examiner. He has been placed on suspension without pay and faces termination if convicted, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.Middleton has been charged with murder.The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated." The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
howafrica.com

Bronx Community Mourns Ghanaian Woman Fatally Stabbed In Her Home; Husband Charged

Family and friends are mourning a Ghanaian woman who was stabbed to death inside her Bedford Park apartment last week. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. last Thursday found 52-year-old Monica Akua unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside Tracey Towers, Pix11 reported. She was rushed to an area hospital by first responders but she didn’t make it.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Teen struck in head in Claremont, critically hurt

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teen was shot in the head early Friday in Claremont, leaving him hospitalized in grave condition, according to police. The victim, 19, was struck on Claremont Parkway near Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. First responders rushed him to an area hospital...
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fund Set Up to Help Beaten Restaurant Manager

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the restaurant worker who was injured when several people began harassing patrons who were seated outside. The Vauxhall restaurant manager suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, when he attempted to intervene to help the customers and he was punched in the face. Suffolk County police arrested five men while witnesses reported seeing another five or six fleeing the melee on foot. The five arrested were charged with riot and assault.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway death: Man falls on third rail at Midtown stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said. The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan assault: Woman, 74, yanked to Harlem street by her hair

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s hair and yanked her to the ground in Harlem with no apparent provocation, police said Thursday. The victim was walking near West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on July 14 when the attacker approached her and grabbed her hair, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
102.5 The Bone

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say. According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long. The shark was washed...
QUOGUE, NY
PIX11

Woman who allegedly stabbed bodega worker Jose Alba will not face charges: DA’s office

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Weeks after a deadly encounter inside a Washington Heights bodega, Jose Alba showed injuries he suffered during the incident. The unidentified woman who allegedly caused those injuries will not be charged, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News Tuesday. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during a July 1 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Teen dies of wound from East Harlem shooting, NYPD says

The 14-year-old struck in the head — one of two teens shot in broad daylight in East Harlem Tuesday — has died, police said Wednesday. Justin Streeter, of Plainfield, N.J., often spent time in the neighborhood where his grandparents live while his parents worked in the city, his heartbroken grandmother told the Daily News.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 14, shot in the head in Manhattan; 15-year-old victim shot in leg: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teens were shot in Manhattan on Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, police said. The 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy had briefly walked into a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue around 4:20 p.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They came […]
Daily News

Man dies after falling onto tracks, touching third rail at 42nd St. station in Midtown Manhattan

A man died from severe electrical burns early Thursday after falling onto the tracks at a Midtown station and touching the third rail, police said. The victim, who was in his 40s, caught fire after making contact with the third rail at the 42nd St./Port Authority Bus Terminal stop around 7:10 a.m., according to preliminary reports. He was waiting on the A/C/E platform when he tumbled onto the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
