Celebrate 'National Day of the Cowboy' at Cowtown in Wichita

By KNSS Staff
 3 days ago
From 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, Old Cowtown Museum, at 1865 W Museum Blvd., hosts Day of the Cowboy, an annual celebration of the workers who created the American West and their impact on the history of Wichita.

There will be demonstrations of the many skills that were required to do this tough, demanding and unpredictable work, as well as a skit featuring the Four Horseman who started Wichita. There will also be a party for Wichita's birthday, remembering those who created the largest city in Kansas.

At noon, Gene T. Chávez will present “The Vaqueros,” highlighting the culture of the Vaqueros, traditional Spanish horse-mounted livestock herders, and their unique influence on the tradition of the cowboy.

"Hispanic culture has influenced our way of life in so many ways,” Chavez said. "It is important to understand the contributions Hispanics have made to Kansas and to the nation.”

The celebration for Wichita's birthday starts at 3:45 p.m. with a dance by Entre Nous and a song from Dave 'Zerf' Zerfas at 4 p.m. followed by a speech and then cake for all attendees.

Regular museum admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth, $6 children aged 5-11, and children four and under get in free. Cowtown members receive free admission.

