ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland's Claremont Avenue Bridge replacement completion delayed until end of September

By Jarred Opatz, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcIi0_0gmN0qTz00

ASHLAND – Due to additional needed work, the Claremont Avenue Bridge replacement project that started in April will take about a month longer to complete.

"The news people may not be thrilled with is because of this additional work the project will not be finished at the end of August," Mayor Matt Miller said during City Council's meeting on Tuesday, July 19. "It will most likely be finished closer to the end of September."

To cover the $320,293 price tag for the extra work and if other unforeseen costs arise before completion, City Council approved $325,000 for the necessary contract modifications.

Area news:Mansfield's manufacturing history and future highlighted by Sen. Brown

The original contract with Adena Corp. for the city's share of the project was $875,217, which will increase it to about $1.2 million. The remaining $700,000 cost is covered by state grants.

Unexpected testing and disposal of contaminated soils was one of the major contract modifications.

"If you know your Ashland history, you know that used to be a gas station," Miller said about the area where contaminated dirt was discovered.

Another was not being able to connect the new culvert to a culvert under private property because of its poor condition.

"So as a result, they had to tear out a portion of the old culvert that they had not intended to remove and then construct several more feet of the new culvert," Miller said.

And a third high-dollar modification was the county's retaining wall not constructed as expected so the construction company had to cut into more of it than intended to stabilize it, said Miller, adding there were several other less costly additions, some of which the city suggested.

Ashland Council approves several other ordinances

Three other ordinances were approved Tuesday:

  • To purchase goods and services for the Police, Sanitation and Parks divisions for a little more than $35,000 due to a timing issue not because they weren't expected, Finance Director Larry Paxton said.
  • For a modification to the 2021 street resurfacing project in the city at an additional cost of $292,257 to include resurfacing the worst sections of Claremont Avenue, as well as paving for Wick Avenue and the Justice Center parking lot.
  • Design fee for the Center Run culvert replacement project. The city has received an Ohio Public Works Commission grant of $36,470 toward the fee, which is not to exceed $70,000, meaning the city's share for the project is $33,530. "This particular ordinance deals with the culvert that is responsible for creating the sinkhole on East Main Street across from Dairy Queen," said Miller, who added the city has done temporary repair on the sinkhole that will need fixed permanently with installation of a new culvert, the design being the first step.

Another ordinance on the agenda — entering into a contract with Simonson Construction for the Cleveland Avenue waterline improvement project — was removed because there weren't enough council members to vote on it. Dan Lawson wasn't at the meeting and Jason Chio must abstain from voting because he works for Simonson Construction.

Rezoning from residential to light industrial at Short Street location considered

Another ordinance was approved on first reading — rezoning an area on Short Street from residential to light industrial as recommended by the Ashland Planning Committee.

The rezoning will allow for JR's Custom Exhaust to relocate from East Main Street. JR's was one of three buildings — Olna Jane's and Chad's Auto Collision being the other two — the city bought to demolish to fix the culvert at East Main Street across from Dairy Queen.

Possible vacating of Jefferson Street discussed

Miller also told Council that Ashland University has requested that Jefferson Street be vacated. AU is on one side the road and Burger King and a rental home are on the other.

A public hearing is set for Sept. 6 to consider creating an ordinance for the request — the next time council will meet due to its August recess.

"It doesn't mean Council won't be available," President Steve Workman said about the August recess. "As a matter of representation, we're always available by telephone and if a special meeting or emergency session is needed."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland land bank to do 'house cleaning' of old policies, procedures

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, aka Land Bank, formed a subcommittee Friday to review and update policies and procedures. Land bank director Bill Harvey said the need for the updates arose “in light of things that we have in the article from Ashland Source.”. Support...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

New 'Davy McClure' education center to be built at Tom Kruse Park

ASHLAND — Ashland County Park District Commissioner Robert DeSanto believed Davy McClure would help lead the organization into the future. On Friday, a ceremony to announce McClure's name would be on a newly announced outdoor education center guaranteed that belief, despite his death almost two years ago. GALLERY: Davy...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Government
City
Mansfield, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Solid Waste rates set to raise

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Economic Development Committee met on Thursday in council chambers to vote on a solid waste increase. The committee passed emergency legislation that will increase rates by $2.00 per month across the board. This will be the first rate increase since 2004. Most of the solid...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be completed in early August

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- A $1.5 million intersection improvement/roundabout project at the Cook/Illinois and Mansfield-Lucas roads intersection may be complete by the end of the first week in August. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Monday that workers with Shelly and Sands of Mansfield need to put down additional layers of...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#City Council#Adena Corp
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus City Schools names new Interim Superintendent

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City School Board met for their regular session Thursday evening and appointed a new Interim Superintendent for the District, Robert Britton. Britton comes to Bucyrus after spending the last 14 years as Superintendent of the Ridgedale Schools in Marion County. His contract commences on August 1, 2022,...
BUCYRUS, OH
Knox Pages

Could a 'master leasing' strategy help Knox County mitigate homelessness?

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County's lack of affordable housing is a major obstacle in the community's fight to reduce homelessness, according to local leaders on the ground. Joe Springer, operations manager for Knox County's lone emergency homeless shelter, The Winter Sanctuary, and Julie Miller, the shelter's incoming executive director, have both said it represents a prominent challenge in the re-housing process — on-par with mental health and substance abuse issues clients may face.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: What is the status of Middle Park in Mansfield?

This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Scenes from a walk through Middle Park. Photos taken Friday during a walk through Mansfield's Middle Park.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

It's back! NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ashland County

ASHLAND -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Ashland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 6 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Ashland County. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Mahoning; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Stark; Tuscarawas; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 490 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON MAHONING MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS WASHINGTON WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Judge denies petition for Shawn Grate

An Ashland County Judge has denied a post-conviction petition by Shawn Grate. Grate murdered at least five women in three Ohio counties. He is currently on death row and scheduled to be put to death in 2025. He was convicted of killing two women in Ashland. A post-conviction petition is a request by a defendant after they have been convicted that the trial court set aside the jury’s verdict and order a re-trial. The judge in the matter denied the petition without even holding a hearing.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Shooting incident reported Wednesday at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road

Someone involved in a possible shooting incident drove to Dalton to report that shots were fired Wednesday at a storage facility at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road. No injuries were reported, according to Capt. Doug Hunter with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. More information was not immediately...
DALTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration celebrates another successful year in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Event organizers have called this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival the most successful edition yet. The sold-out event welcomed 75,000 fans for three days of performances from 60 bands on multiple stages as well as appearances by more than 60 tattoo artists. Headliners included KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed and Evanescence.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy