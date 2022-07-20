ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ex-Steelers receiver Charles Johnson dies at 50 from unknown causes after nine-year career that included a Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2002

Charles Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who ultimately won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, has died at age 50. A cause of death has not been revealed.

His death was confirmed by Heritage High School in North Carolina, where he was serving as an assistant athletic director.

'RIP Coach,' the team tweeted Tuesday. 'You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky family.'

Charles Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who ultimately won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, has died at age 50. A cause of death has not been revealed

A first-round pick in the 1994 draft by Pittsburgh, Johnson played with his former University of Colorado teammate, quarterback Kordell Stewart, with the Steelers throughout the late 1990s.

After a two-year stint in Philadelphia, Johnson signed with New England, where he won a Super Bowl at the end of the 2001 NFL season.

He appeared in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2002 at age 30, but caught just three passes and retired after the season.

Johnson finished his career with 24 touchdowns and 4,606 receiving yards on 354 catches.

He signed on at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina after retiring, working with other former NFL players in the athletic department, such as Dewayne Washington, Willie Parker, and Torry Holt.

'This hurts,' tweeted an account belonging to Delano Tavares. 'Great guy. Every time I walked in the gym, we chop it up. Always encouraging anyways (sic) looking to make me comfortable. Always asked if I needed anything. Always made [me] feel better than when I walked in the door. RIP. May God Grant your friends & family strength.'

Longtime Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette described Johnson as 'among the nicest players I covered.'

Johnson's death was preceded by the passing of two other well-known NFL receivers: former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas and Vincent Jackson, a standout for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas died of heat stroke last December after he was found in his Atlanta-area home at age 33.

Boston University researchers have since revealed to The New York Times that he was suffering from Stage 2 CTE – the same condition Jackson was posthumously diagnosed with after he died from chronic alcohol use in February of 2021.

There is currently no publicly available evidence linking Johnson's death to CTE.

Receivers Andre Hastings #88 Kordell Stewart #10 and Charles Johnson #81 line up for the next play during the Steelers 30-16 win over the Houston Oilers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh in 1996. Stewart and Johnson were college teammates at Colorado

