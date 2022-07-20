ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Katie Waughtel, reigning Miss Fulton County Fair

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
LEWISTOWN — Katie Waughtel is the reigning Miss Fulton County Fair. She will pass on her title at the Monday night pageant in Lewistown to kick off the Fulton County Fair activities in the grandstand.

Get to know her better here:

Parents' Names:

Laurie and John Horton, and Jeanie and Clayton Waughtel

Hometown: Canton

How are you feeling now that your reign is almost over?

The feeling is bittersweet, my time as Miss Fulton County Fair Queen has shown me endless amounts of love, support, and friendship. I have many stories from my reign, and I know I will cherish those memories forever. I am excited to share this experience with the next queen!

What have been highlights of your reign as Miss Fulton County Fair?

I loved the week I had at the Fulton County Fair. I experienced livestocks shows where I was able to learn more about agriculture. I also was able to see every event taking place at the grandstands! The horse races were so neat to watch and I loved the excitement in the air on demolition derby night! Throughout the year I bonded with girls from all over the state, and now I have life-long friendships no matter where I go!

What did you learn during your reign, about being Miss Fulton County Fair or about yourself?

Over the past year I have learned all about confidence; how body language, tone of voice, eye contact, and how straight you stand all contribute. I learned I am at my best when I have a smile on my face and when I talk to others! I truly found my love for meeting new people during my reign.

What advice are you giving this year's contestants?

I am giving them every ounce of information I wish I had when I signed up! Everything from how to stand, smiling, speech content; I even filmed an hour long video on how to do a basic makeup look for the pageant. My goal is to make the process as smooth and comfortable for the contestants as possible. It can be stressful to get up on stage, but I have confidence in every one of the contestants.

