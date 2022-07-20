ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Jenna Schleich Miss Fulton County Fair contestant

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
LEWISTOWN — Jenna Schleich is one of the contestants for the upcoming Miss Fulton County Fair pageant.

Find out more about her here:

Hometown: Fairview

Parents’ Names: Jesse and Lora Schleich

Sponsor: Fulton County Farm Bureau

Why did you decide to participate in the pageant?

I had so much fun participating in the pageant last year, so I decided to participate again to gain more experience and make new friends along the way.

Why are county fairs so important to Illinois?

County fairs bring everyone in the community together. They also serve as a great educational experience for all ages and bring out the traditions of Illinois everyone can enjoy.

