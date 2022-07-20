Several people detained in downtown LA amid kidnapping investigation

Several people were detained in downtown Los Angeles late Tuesday night as part of a possible kidnapping investigation.

Several LAPD squad vehicles responded to TCI Supply Co., a business on 18th Street right under the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The officers were reportedly in the area searching for the kidnapping victim, and the suspect.

(credit: CBS)

The suspect was reportedly sending pictures of the kidnapped person to their family members.

Sky 9 was over the scene as at least a dozen people were made to sit on a curb outside the business. It's unclear what their involvement was in the investigation.

The LAPD did not release details about the investigation.