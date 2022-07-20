Buffalo Bills Training Camp 2022: Everything you need to know

Not since 2019 have the Buffalo Bills held training camp at St. John Fisher University, so to refresh your memory on how things work, here’s a handy guide that contains helpful tips and pointers for veteran attendees as well as first-timers.

Buffalo Bills training camp schedule 2022

For those of you who were fortunate enough to procure tickets, the Bills’ practices are held primarily on the grass field at the Polisseni Complex which is behind Growney Stadium. There is grandstand seating on the near side, and bleacher seating on the far side, plus ample areas to stand. All practice times are subject to change. Facilities open one hour before practice begins.

Sunday, July 24, 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 25, 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 27, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, July 30, 9:45 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 1, 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4, 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7, 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11, 9:45 a.m.

Buffalo Bills training camp tickets

According to the Bills, tickets are already sold out for the entire training camp, which is somewhat hard to believe because there were so many problems with the mobile app when they went on sale July 14.

In the past, there have been many days, especially at the back end of the camp, where there were loads of seats available. It remains to be seen whether more tickets will be made available, but that seems like a possibility.

The Bills will be conducting their annual Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage Aug. 5 at Highmark Stadium. Admission to the practice is free of charge, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets will be available online for season ticket members beginning Thursday at 10 a.m..

The general public will have access to online tickets on Friday, also at 10 a.m. For some reason, which the team has not shared, there will be a limited supply and high demand is anticipated. Parking lots will open at 3 pm and parking is free. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 5:30 session.

Tickets are mobile only and limited to four per account. Tickets are available online-only via Ticketmaster, no in person or phone orders will be taken.

Buffalo Bills training camp parking, lot shuttle locations and times

There is no parking at St. John Fisher University. Shuttle buses are available from Mendon High School (472 Mendon Rd, Pittsford) and Sutherland High School (55 Sutherland St, Pittsford). There will be an overflow lot at Barker Road Middle School (75 Barker Rd, Pittsford).

There will be a $1 charge for fans to ride the shuttle buses. All services are accessible. The last bus leaves campus for the parking lots approximately one hour after practice ends. When leaving, board buses at the same bus stop used for drop-off upon arrival.

July 24, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

July 25, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 29, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills training camp kids activities

There are several activities for attendees to enjoy in the Bills Experience Area.

Football Toss: Hit the open receiver to complete the game clinching first down.

Running Back Challenge: Practice your best spin move, and side step oncoming defenders, as you race to the end zone and dive over the pylon.

QB Challenge: You must make the split-second decision of who gets the ball to score the touchdown.

Billy’s Den: Relax in Billy Buffalo’s sports den, play lawn games, and get your picture taken with Billy during his designated visit time.

Concessions

Food and beverages available at concession stands are CASH ONLY. Fans can enjoy a number of items ranging from pizza to items off the grill. For select practices, food trucks will also be on site.

Players signing autographs at Bills training camp

Children under the age of 14 will have a chance to get autographs following each practice at the Kids Autograph Tent. Two players per session will be available for 15 minutes and each child will be able to have one item signed. Because of high demand, the lines will be limited to the number of youngsters that can be accommodated that day. Fans can also get autographs along the fence of the field as players exit practice.

Merchandise

Bills merchandise and season or single-game tickets are available for purchase in the merchandise tent as you enter. Information on purchasing season tickets as well as team gear will also be available. All major credit cards are accepted in the tent.

What happens if it rains?

If inclement weather prevents the Bills from practicing outdoors, the team will move indoors and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is canceled. The best way for fans to get the most up-to-the-minute practice info is by calling the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS) or by viewing the camp schedule online.

What should I leave at home?

Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, cameras with lenses longer than six inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans. NFL Bag Policy is in effect for all practices. Bags larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches will not be permitted. For full details on the NFL Clear Bag Policy, please visit here: https://res.cloudinary.com/nflclubs/image/upload/bills/lk457rsn721wufddy4yv.pdf

What can I bring with me to Buffalo Bills training camp?

Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12", single serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted at camp.

When should I arrive at practice?

Be sure to arrive at the gates on time (30-60 minutes prior to practice starting) for fan safety, and to expedite the gate entry process.

What is the walk-through metal detection screening process?

All fans entering camp will be subject to screening. You do not have to remove on your person belts, coins, wallets, watches or jewelry. You do have to remove cameras, glasses cases, keys, and phones.

Will there be restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, will be closed to the public at all times.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be a Bills information booth in the Dorsey parking lot and a first aid tent available adjacent to the practice field to handle any emergency medical needs.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills Training Camp 2022: Everything you need to know