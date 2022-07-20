ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Spring Lake man shot to death in Hope Mills restaurant parking lot

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hc0W8_0gmMyaZb00

An argument Tuesday night in Hope Mills ended in a fatal shooting and police are hunting for the killer, an official said Wednesday.

Waverly Aldrich, 38, of Spring Lake, was shot dead about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Marracco Drive restaurant near Chicken Foot Road, Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger said.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect in the killing, according to Dollinger.

Other news:Eastover motel slayings: Accused wielded ax for protection weeks earlier, 911 calls reveal

"We are pursuing a couple of different things," he said, noting investigators were looking for surveillance video.

It was not immediately clear if Aldrich knew his killer, the chief said.

"We don't know if they had known each other prior or if this was a random encounter that escalated," said Dollinger.

Tuesday's killing is the second homicide investigation for Hope Mills police so far this year. In May, a mother and son were found shot to death outside their home. A neighbor was arrested in those killings.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 charged in shooting death of Fayetteville man near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made in a deadly shooting near Spring Lake from earlier this week, Harnett County officials said Friday. The shooting was reported Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along Thoroughbred Lane near Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
SPRING LAKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
City
Eastover, NC
City
Spring Lake, NC
Spring Lake, NC
Crime & Safety
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police ID man shot, killed on Frankie Avenue

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was found shot to death Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue. Tony Ray Parker, 64, of the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a release Thursday. Officers...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 hurt in early-morning shooting in Moore County: deputies

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they’re investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and hurt several others in Pinebluff early Saturday morning. At about 3:28 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff. At...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

1 killed, 4 others hurt in Moore County shooting

Pinebluff, N.C. — One person died and four others were hurt in a shooting in Moore County on Saturday morning. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shooting on Primrose Path in Pinebluff at 3:28 a.m. Deputies found three victims who had been shot. Two of the...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Marracco Drive
cbs17

Brother, sister now both arrested in downtown Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said Friday they arrested a man a day after a woman was arrested in a shooting that took place earlier this week. The shooting, which seriously injured a man, took place at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County crews search for missing woman

ROCKINGHAM — Crews are currently searching the Little Philadelphia community for a missing woman. According to a Facebook post from Richmond County Emergency Services, 70-year-old Betty Ellerbe was last seen at 114 A Street in Rockingam. However, the post does not say when that was. The post was made around 6 p.m.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

22-year-old man shot, killed in Spring Lake

Spring Lake, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake. Neighbors told WRAL News they saw a man in a ski mask carrying a gun. The man walked around the corner of one of the homes and fired between five to seven shots, neighbors said. They said they ran inside, and when they came back out, there was a man dead on the ground.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Man shot to death in Fayetteville apartment parking lot: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday. Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting. Fayetteville police said responding officers found...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Shooting arrest at Durham apartment caught on camera

Durham, N.C. — Police on Friday were investigating a shooting at a Durham apartment complex, where a man was arrested during WRAL Brett Knese's first live shot of the morning. The shooting was reported before 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at 901 Chalk Level Road near North Roxboro Street....
DURHAM, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy