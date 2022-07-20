Spring Lake man shot to death in Hope Mills restaurant parking lot

An argument Tuesday night in Hope Mills ended in a fatal shooting and police are hunting for the killer, an official said Wednesday.

Waverly Aldrich, 38, of Spring Lake, was shot dead about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Marracco Drive restaurant near Chicken Foot Road, Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger said.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect in the killing, according to Dollinger.

Other news:Eastover motel slayings: Accused wielded ax for protection weeks earlier, 911 calls reveal

"We are pursuing a couple of different things," he said, noting investigators were looking for surveillance video.

It was not immediately clear if Aldrich knew his killer, the chief said.

"We don't know if they had known each other prior or if this was a random encounter that escalated," said Dollinger.

Tuesday's killing is the second homicide investigation for Hope Mills police so far this year. In May, a mother and son were found shot to death outside their home. A neighbor was arrested in those killings.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download.