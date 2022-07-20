International flights from Eilat’s Ramon Airport to start in August

A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu has erupted, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.Sakurajima began erupting at about 8:05 pm (11:05am) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency has said.There were reports of volanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano, NHK public television said. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, it added.Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4...

